ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Last of Us’ star Bella Ramsey reveals autism diagnosis, says it’s ‘freeing’

By CNN

Published

Bella Ramsey at the 2024 Gotham Film Awards in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.