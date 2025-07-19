ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Katy Perry nearly plummets from floating butterfly as giant prop malfunctions during her show

By CNN

Published

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour on April 23 in Mexico City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.