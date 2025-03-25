ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

John Lithgow says his time on ‘3rd Rock from the Sun’ were his ‘happiest years as an actor’

By CNN

Published

John Lithgow, seen here at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, says his time on "3rd Rock from the Sun" were his "happiest years as an actor." (Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.