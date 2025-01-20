ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Dave Chappelle issues plea to Donald Trump before inauguration on ‘SNL’: ‘Please, do better next time’

By CNN

Published

Dave Chappelle shared a powerful message during his opening monologue on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.” (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.