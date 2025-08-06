ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Darth Vader’s lightsaber could cost you an arm and a leg

By AFP

Published

Darth Vader's primary duelling lightsaber, used in Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980), and "Return of the Jedi" (1983), on display at a pre-auction viewing in London, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.