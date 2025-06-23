ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Brad Pitt gets candid about recovery: ‘I needed rebooting’

By CNN

Published

Brad Pitt attends the world premiere of "F1 The Movie" on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Times Square in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.