ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Border Insecurity: Canadian musicians face volatile tour life under Trump

By The Canadian Press

Published

Country singer Robert Adam, as shown in this handout image, says they're skipping plans to tour the United States, in part over concerns about how non-binary musicians might be treated at the border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brandynn LP


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.