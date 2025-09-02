Entertainment

Anna Wintour taps Chloe Malle as Vogue successor - but she’s still in charge

By The Associated Press

Published

Anna Wintour appears at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 5, 2025, left, and Chloe Malle appears at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 1, 2023. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.