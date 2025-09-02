Entertainment

After months of speculation, Anna Wintour names Chloe Malle to take top Vogue job

By CNN

Published

Anna Wintour appears at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 5, 2025, left, and Chloe Malle appears at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 1, 2023. (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.