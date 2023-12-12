Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen told The Associated Press the actor died after a short illness.
The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989's "Glory," starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the the Civil War.
Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in a Hollywood where roles for African American actors were "few and far between. Period."
But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in "Homicide: Life on the Street," a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create "The Wire."
He would win his first career Emmy for the role, taking the trophy for lead actor in a drama series in 1998.
He would win his second for lead actor in a miniseries or movie for the 2006 limited series "Thief" on FX. Braugher would be nominated for 11 Emmys overall.
Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021 on Fox and NBC.
Though he'd dipped his toe into comedy in the TNT dramedy "Men of a Certain Age," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" still represented a major shift for Braugher, who was known for acting in dark and heavy dramas.
"I just felt as though it was an opportunity to do something strikingly different from the rest of my career," Braugher told the AP. "I like it because it just simply opens up my mind and forces me to think in a different way. So I think I've become much more sort of supple as an actor, and more open to the incredible number of possibilities of how to play a scene."
He would be nominated for four Emmys during the run.
He was married for more than 30 years to his "Homicide" co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.
His death was first reported by Deadline.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
Canadians dominate first Professional Women's Hockey League rosters
Canadians dominated Professional Women's Hockey League rosters declared Tuesday for the league's inaugural season starting New Year's Day.
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Colorado authorities on Tuesday released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week.
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
Canada
-
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
-
Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.
-
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
-
Third Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE City Solicitor warns Toronto council could lose Uber lawsuit, offers option to back down
The City's top lawyer is warning Toronto council that it could lose a lawsuit launched by rideshare giant Uber — if it doesn't change course on its recent licence cap.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
World
-
UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. The vote also showed the growing isolation of the United States and Israel.
-
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Colorado authorities on Tuesday released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week.
-
Multiple injuries reported in nighttime missile attack on Ukrainian capital
Ukraine's capital came under another missile attack early Wednesday, resulting in multiple injuries and damaged buildings, officials said.
-
Zelenskyy pleads for Ukraine aid at Capitol and White House, says to U.S.: Our fight is yours
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told America his country was fighting for 'our freedom and yours' as he made an impassioned plea Tuesday for Congress to approve more assistance to fight Russia's invasion.
-
Argentina sharply devalues its currency and cuts subsidies as part of shock economic measures
Argentina on Tuesday announced a sharp devaluation of its currency and cuts to energy and transportation subsidies as part of shock measures new President Javier Milei says are needed to deal with an economic emergency.
-
Harvard board keeps president as leader of Ivy League school following antisemitism backlash
Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university's highest governing body announced Tuesday.
Politics
-
Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.
-
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Health
-
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
-
First-in-Canada supportive housing project aims to help affordable housing crunch for vulnerable residents
A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday on a first-in-Canada supportive housing project. The unique project by Salus will help older adults with a history of mental health and addiction challenges.
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
Sci-Tech
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Entertainment
-
Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say
One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.
-
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Business
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE City Solicitor warns Toronto council could lose Uber lawsuit, offers option to back down
The City's top lawyer is warning Toronto council that it could lose a lawsuit launched by rideshare giant Uber — if it doesn't change course on its recent licence cap.
-
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
-
Tourism recovery not expected until next year, Destination Canada report finds
A full recovery in the tourism industry is unlikely until next year, Destination Canada predicts, even as the rebound comes quicker than expected ahead of a bigger bounceback forecasted for 2025.
Lifestyle
-
93-year-old Arnprior, Ont. reverend selling Coca-Cola collection for a cause
Rev. Leo Hughes of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Arnprior, Ont. is selling his massive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia to raise enough money to buy the local hospital a CT scanner.
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023. Here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
Sports
-
Canadians dominate first Professional Women's Hockey League rosters
Canadians dominated Professional Women's Hockey League rosters declared Tuesday for the league's inaugural season starting New Year's Day.
-
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
-
Siblings Hannah and Jared Schmidt each win gold at ski cross World Cup stop
Hannah Schmidt won the women's race and brother Jared took gold in the men's competition Tuesday at a ski cross World Cup stop.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.