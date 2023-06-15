Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social