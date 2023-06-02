Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumour

Polar Music Prize laureate composer Kaija Saariaho, of Finland, receives the Polar Music Prize 2013 from King Carl Gustaf, left, at the prize-ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall in Stockholm, on Aug. 27, 2013. (Erik Martensson/TT News Agency via AP, File) Polar Music Prize laureate composer Kaija Saariaho, of Finland, receives the Polar Music Prize 2013 from King Carl Gustaf, left, at the prize-ceremony in Stockholm Concert Hall in Stockholm, on Aug. 27, 2013. (Erik Martensson/TT News Agency via AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social