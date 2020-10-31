TORONTO -- Tributes from actors, celebrities, and politicians alike poured in after the death of Scottish actor Sean Connery was announced Saturday with the James Bond franchise crediting him with being “largely responsible” for the success of the series.

Connery, the first to play James Bond on film, was 90-years-old.

Bond producers EON Productions confirmed his death Saturday, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli describing Connery’s "gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent” as revolutionary.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

“I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace,” tweeted actor Hugh Jackman.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley shared a vintage photo of the “glorious” Connery, while actor Robert Carlyle described Connery as a “trailblazer.”

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield chimed in saying, “Connery, Sir Sean Connery. A man whose style and presence inspired many millions, including me. Rest in Peace.”

Author Stephen King chimed in, writing, “Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy.”

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with "Dr. No" in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans. He also had major roles in films including "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Highlander" and "The Hunt for Red October."

Sam Neill, who starred in “The Hunt for Red October with Connery,” said every day on set with him was “an object lesson in how to act on screen.”