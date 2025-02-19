Veteran Rugamba welcomes opportunity to help Elks return to CFL playoffs

B.C. Lions' Emmanuel Rugamba (33) leaps over T.J. Lee (6) to avoid colliding with him as he tackles Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski, bottom, during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Rugamba embraces the challenge of helping return the Edmonton Elks to the CFL playoffs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck