ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Thousands of youth ‘put forth their best’ at Indoor Games in Edmonton

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

Youth cheer on their teammates at the Running Room Indoor Games in Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 21, 2025. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
Youth cheer on their teammates at the Running Room Indoor Games in Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 21, 2025. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)