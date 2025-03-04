ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘These tariffs are unjustified’: Smith stands with Trudeau amid U.S. trade war

By Miriam Valdes-Carletti

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press)