Oilers star’s one-time team to give away 2,000 bobbleheads at game this fall

By Craig Ellingson

The Bakersfield Condors plan to give away 2,000 bobbleheads in the likeness of NHL star Leon Draisail to children aged 12 and under at their opening-night game in October 2025. (Bakersfield Condors)