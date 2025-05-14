ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Injured Oilers goalie Pickard still day to day: coach

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard (30) makes a save during third period NHL action against the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton on Monday, January 27, 2025. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard (30) makes a save during third period NHL action against the Seattle Kraken, in Edmonton on Monday, January 27, 2025. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.