Father-daughter duo breathing new life in longstanding St. Albert bookstore

By Alex Antoneshyn

Barry and Lisa Bailey, the father-daughter duo behind St. Albert's Bailey Books, look at a book in their store on Rowland Crescent on Jan. 16, 2025. (Connor Hogg / CTV News Edmonton)
