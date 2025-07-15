ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton police seize opioids disguised as Xanax

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Edmonton Police Service say officers intercepted a package last month containing hundreds of pills that look like Xanax made of a highly potent opioid.


















