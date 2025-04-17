ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton music store offers $10,000 reward, releases security video to help track thieves and find stolen gear

By Adrienne Lee

Published

An Edmonton music store is offering a reward to anyone who can help return some expensive equipment that was stolen. CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.