ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton councillors vote no to naming rights of city facilities

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Booster Juice sponsorship signs at Terwillegar Rec Centre in Edmonton. (File)
Booster Juice sponsorship signs at Terwillegar Rec Centre in Edmonton. (File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.