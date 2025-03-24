ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta man accused of carrying fake money has case thrown out of court

By The Canadian Press

Published

Judges bench at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. An Alberta judge has thrown out the case of a man accused of carrying counterfeit money because evidence showed the bills were very clearly Chinese knockoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.