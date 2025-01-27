ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta doctors criticize provincial COVID-19 report as harmful 'anti-science'

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media during the fall meetings of Canada's premiers hosted by Ontario in Toronto on Dec. 16, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.