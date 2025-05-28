ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘A key piece’: Oilers top Stars in Game 4, lose workhorse winger Zach Hyman to injury

By The Canadian Press

Published

As CTV Edmonton's Nicole Lampa reports, the Oilers dominated the Stars again on home ice Tuesday night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.