ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

2 more moose moved outside of Edmonton: Alberta Fish and Wildlife

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Alberta Fish and Wildlife shared photos of moose that were safely relocated off Edmonton streets. (Source: Alberta Fish and Wildlife/Facebook)
Alberta Fish and Wildlife shared photos of moose that were safely relocated off Edmonton streets. (Source: Alberta Fish and Wildlife/Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.