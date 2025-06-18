ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘She created that result’: Friends of Medicare blames Alta premier for drop in vaccination rates

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Friends of Medicare Executive Director, Chris Gallaway, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about changes to COVID-19 vaccine policies.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.