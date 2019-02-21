

CTVNews.ca Staff





Film critic Richard Crouse is excited for the newest batch of interviews that will air when CTV’s “Pop Life” returns for its fourth season this Saturday.

Since his show aired three years ago, Crouse said he’s set out to create a platform where people could share stories they hadn’t before.

“Everybody has got a fascinating story … and we give them time to tell it,” he told CTVNews.ca over the phone.

His first interview is with pop singer Sting, who has spent the last several years getting his musical “The Last Ship” ready for an exclusive run in Toronto. The musical previously spent four months on Broadway and was then reworked during its U.K. tour and Sting told Crouse about his connection to the musical's story.

"It was a gift in that I am a songwriter a storyteller and there was a story that hadn’t been told, that needed to be told by someone of community, but not in the community so there was some objectivity. I had a responsibility to honour the community that I came from, a community in crisis," he said in the first episode.

“[Sting] talks about memories of his father, memories of him growing up and the impact that he’s had,” Crouse said. “He created music that people have danced to at their weddings and their funerals -- people he’s never met.”

Soprano singer Sarah Brightman will open up about musing over her playwright-husband Andrew Lloyd Webber when he wrote 1986’s Tony-award-winning musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“She talks about studying in Russia to become an astronaut. She tells stories that no one has ever heard about her being in a disco band in the 1970s,” Crouse said. During her interview with him, Brightman also recalls growing up with music.

"My mother said I was actually conducting music on the radio before I was speaking," she said. "I was just natural and I sang really before I could talk."

Also coming up is Canadian singer Kim Mitchell who chats about his time on the road as he crisscrossed the country and reveals his tips on “how to survive on a tour bus.”

Bestselling crime novelist David Baldacci also shows up on the “Pop Life” couch and speaks about how his family encouraged him as a child to “tell stories around the dining room table.”

Baldacci also opens up about a key turning point in his life when he turned from his career as a lawyer to pursue his calling as a storyteller. During his interview with Crouse, Baldacci said writing is "not a hobby, it’s not a lifestyle, its not a job, its an identity."

Crouse boasts that his show “Pop Life” is “fun but it’s not frivolous.” He said fans have really been responding to their “different take on a talk show.”

He said everyone has a story to tell -- regardless of whether the guest is singer Josh Groban, legend Meatloaf or even if they’re lesser known guests like Alessia Antinori -- the first woman in 700 years to run her family’s winery in Italy.

The new season premieres on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m. on CTV News Channel, and at midnight on CTV. You can also catch “Pop Life” on-demand on Crave.

People can also catch the show on live on Twitter.