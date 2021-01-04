TORONTO -- As winters get warmer, animals have to adapt.

Take mountain hares, for example. They're known for camouflaging themselves as a means of protection from predators. They have brown hair in the summer, to blend in among the grass and trees, and snowy white hair in the winter.

In many of their natural habitats, though, winter isn't quite as cold or snowy as it used to be.

Studies based in Montana have found that mountain hares have picked up on the shorter season and are waiting a bit longer to turn white.

In Scotland, though, researchers recently discovered the exact opposite.

So what gives? There is a logical explanation for this discrepancy, and CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains it in the video at the top of this page.