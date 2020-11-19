TORONTO -- Along the border of France and Spain, bumblebees are moving on up.

Researchers tracked bumblebees in the Pyrenees mountain range, and found that they are moving to higher latitudes – nearly 130 metreshigher than they were in the late 19th century, on average.

Climate change appears to be a key driver of this vertical migration. The Pyrenees have warmed significantly over the past century-plus, leading to changes in where certain plants can be found – and bringing along the bumblebees that rely on those plants.

In the video at the top of this article, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains why scientists are concerned the bumblebees' great leap upward could ultimately cause them to disappear.