What is and is not included in Canada's ban on single-use plastics
TORONTO -- We now know what the federal government wants to include in its ban on single-use plastics – and the list is not all-encompassing.
While many of the most common non-reusable plastic products will be banned by the end of 2021 under the proposal unveiled on Wednesday, other items are exempted.
Here is a look at which plastic items intended for one use only are covered by the proposed ban, and which are not.
COVERED
- Checkout bags
- Stir sticks
- Beverage six-pack rings
- Cutlery
- Straws
- Food packaging made from plastics that are difficult to recycle
NOT COVERED
- Garbage bags
- Milk bags
- Snack food wrappers
- Disposable personal care items and their packaging
- Beverage containers and lids
- Contact lenses and packaging
- Cigarette filters
- Items used in medical facilities
- Personal protective equipment
The government has said that reasons for products not to be included in the ban include a lack of affordable and readily available alternatives, a lack of major impact on the environment without legitimate recycling options, and the items in question serving an essential purpose.
The proposal is open for comment until Dec. 9.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello