TORONTO -- We now know what the federal government wants to include in its ban on single-use plastics – and the list is not all-encompassing.

While many of the most common non-reusable plastic products will be banned by the end of 2021 under the proposal unveiled on Wednesday, other items are exempted.

Here is a look at which plastic items intended for one use only are covered by the proposed ban, and which are not.

COVERED

Checkout bags

Stir sticks

Beverage six-pack rings

Cutlery

Straws

Food packaging made from plastics that are difficult to recycle

NOT COVERED

Garbage bags

Milk bags

Snack food wrappers

Disposable personal care items and their packaging

Beverage containers and lids

Contact lenses and packaging

Cigarette filters

Items used in medical facilities

Personal protective equipment

The government has said that reasons for products not to be included in the ban include a lack of affordable and readily available alternatives, a lack of major impact on the environment without legitimate recycling options, and the items in question serving an essential purpose.

The proposal is open for comment until Dec. 9.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello