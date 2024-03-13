Today might be the warmest day of the year so far in parts of Canada

Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests.

Parts of Ontario, including Toronto, could see highs as warm as 18 C, CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen predicts.

But it's not expected to last, she warned, noting the average high for this time of year is about 4 C.

Elsewhere in the country, parts of the East Coast should expect freezing drizzle, though weather warnings have subsided, and dense fog is in the forecast for Winnipeg and other areas of Manitoba.

