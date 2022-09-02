These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding
As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here.
With three coasts, nearly 900,000 lakes and more than 8,500 rivers, significant flooding events are part of Canada’s past and its future.
They’re also Canada’s most expensive and most common natural hazards, according to Public Safety Canada, affecting hundreds of thousands of Canadians.
“There are urban areas across the country that all deal with flooding,” Carleton University professor Jennifer Drake told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Friday. “But the causes of flooding can vary with the climate and the region.”
Here are the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding events.
RIVER DELTAS
While many people associate the word “delta” with the Mississippi River, John Richardson, who teaches in the University of British Columbia’s department of forest conservation sciences, says Canada has many deltas, and they’re typically prone to flooding.
According to Richardson, river deltas form where the flow of a river slows as it reaches the body of water it drains into, causing that flow to spread out over a larger area and deposit sediment that eventually becomes a landmass.
“Many of the places in Canada where we see big floods are largely in those delta-type areas,” Richardson told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Friday. “The thing that’s important is to think about river deltas as not just going into the ocean. River deltas also into other rivers, into lakes and wetlands.”
Deltas are especially prone to flooding when water levels rise, either in the river or the body of water it’s flowing into. This flooding, he said, has caused problems for communities situated in Canadian deltas, like those along the Fraser delta in British Columbia.
FLOODPLAINS
Flat, shallow areas of land adjacent to rivers, known as floodplains, are especially prone to flooding during storms, spring ice melts or any other event that causes water levels to overtop the riverbank.
“The name says it all,” Richardson said. “Floodplains were established over thousands of years from streams carrying sediment down from where it’s being eroded from.”
Richardson said they’ve historically been attractive places to settle, since the soil in floodplains is good for farming.
“So we have had a history as humans of building into those areas.”
Richardson said communities situated on floodplains are threatened by water level changes caused by storms and spring ice melt, not only due to the risk of a river overtopping its banks, but because these water level changes prevent storm-water drains from properly draining, leading to urban flooding.
Several communities in Toronto were devastated by historic flooding during Hurricane Hazel in October 1954. That event killed more than 80 people, left thousands homeless and destroyed bridges and roads in the west end of the city, near the Humber River floodplain.
NORTH-FLOWING RIVERS
According to Drake, spring brings additional risks for communities along rivers in the form of the freshets, or spring thaws, and accompanying ice jams. While freshets can raise water levels, ice jams create natural dams that impede the flow of water through the river.
“Ice jams are when you have that surface ice on a river that breaks up and gets stuck like a log jam, and causes the water behind it to back up,” said Drake, who teaches in Carleton University’s department of civil and environmental engineering. “These are hard to predict.”
Water dammed by ice jams can flow over the banks of a river, impacting nearby communities.
While ice jams can occur on any river that freezes during the winter, north-flowing rivers such as the Mackenzie River are especially prone to them. This is because upstream water to the south thaws faster than downstream water to the north, contributing to the build-up of ice jams and increasing the risk of local flooding.
Notable examples of major flooding in north-flowing rivers include the 1950 Red River flood in Winnipeg, and the Red River Valley; the 2020 Athabasca River flood in Fort McMurray, Alta.; and annual flooding along the Mackenzie, Hay and Peace rivers in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.
Along Canada’s coasts, storms bring the risk of atmospheric surges that can push seawater up onto the land.
“The water level rise that happens when you have a hurricane or a large storm creates flooding or exacerbates flooding for coastal cities,” Drake said.
In January 2000, a record storm surge event in New Brunswick caused more than $1.7 million in damage in communities from Shediac to Bathurst.
Richardson expects to see storm records broken with increasing regularity throughout the country as climate change intensifies.
“We all know with climate change we’re anticipating stronger storms,” Richardson said. “Even if you look at hurricane intensities, those have been increasing in average intensity for most of the last 40 years.”
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding
As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.
EXCLUSIVE | Defendants in convoy lawsuit want $450K from donation fund to appear before commission
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa have asked a court to unfreeze $450,000 in donations they received so they can pay for lawyers to represent them at an upcoming public inquiry into the Emergencies Act.
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
Saskatchewan mother accused of faking deaths, crossing into U.S., gets bail
A judge has granted bail for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and illegally crossing the border into the United States.
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
'Lock the doors': Quebecers get emergency alert warning of 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Gaspesie
Quebecers got an emergency alert on their phones Friday afternoon warning of an armed and dangerous suspect in the Gaspesie region.
Southwest Airlines passenger AirDrops nude photo to other fliers
The pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight threatened to cancel takeoff after someone on the plane sent a naked photograph to other passengers.
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
Canada
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect facing new charge after crossbows allegedly seized from his home: RCMP
The suspect who was at the centre of an August Amber Alert is facing a new charge after crossbows were allegedly seized from his home.
-
'Lock the doors': Quebecers get emergency alert warning of 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Gaspesie
Quebecers got an emergency alert on their phones Friday afternoon warning of an armed and dangerous suspect in the Gaspesie region.
-
Seven people injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say
Seven people were sent to hospital Friday after an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John's, police said.
-
'There's a child in that vehicle': Audio adds new detail to Ontario police shooting
Officers involved in a police shooting that left a one-year-old dead in southern Ontario were told there was a child in the pickup truck they were pursuing and that the driver of the vehicle had a gun, audio posted online indicates.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Defendants in convoy lawsuit want $450K from donation fund to appear before commission
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa have asked a court to unfreeze $450,000 in donations they received so they can pay for lawyers to represent them at an upcoming public inquiry into the Emergencies Act.
-
St. Brigid's church owner: 'The water pistol brigade has to stop'
The owner of a former Ottawa church where a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remains despite efforts to evict them is calling on members to stop harassing people.
World
-
Pneumonia cases, including three deaths, with no clear cause under investigation in Argentina
Three people have died and several others in Argentina have become sick after developing pneumonia with no clear cause, the World Health Organization said Friday.
-
Southwest Airlines passenger AirDrops nude photo to other fliers
The pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight threatened to cancel takeoff after someone on the plane sent a naked photograph to other passengers.
-
Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo
An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.
-
Aid pours into Pakistan; deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.
-
Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case
A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood and charged up to US$10,000 per allergy test was found guilty of health care fraud, authorities announced Friday.
-
IAEA to have 'full picture' of Ukraine nuclear plant in days
Fighting raged Friday near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, as inspectors from the UN's nuclear watchdog agency expressed concern over the facility's 'physical integrity' but refused to blame either warring side.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
-
Canadian Embassy says its Xinjiang posts were censored on Chinese social media
Canada's embassy in Beijing says censors have removed its posts about a United Nations report on human rights in Xinjiang from two Chinese social media platforms.
Health
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
-
Pneumonia cases, including three deaths, with no clear cause under investigation in Argentina
Three people have died and several others in Argentina have become sick after developing pneumonia with no clear cause, the World Health Organization said Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try.
-
Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet
Astronomers have captured the first direct image of an exoplanet with the James Webb Space Telescope.
-
'No smoking gun': Calgary scientists studying Mars soil for signs it supported life
A University of Calgary scientist is hoping to determine whether Mars was ever capable of supporting life.
Entertainment
-
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
-
Britney Spears responds to son's comments on her mental health and conservatorship
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
-
Turkish pop singer indicted for inciting hatred
A Turkish pop-singer could face up to three years in prison after she was indicted Friday for "inciting hatred and enmity" over a joke she made about religious schools in the country.
Business
-
Manitoba lithium mine ready for electric vehicle boom
Canada is poised to become a major supplier of lithium in North America as the auto industry transitions from fossil fuel to electric vehicles over the next few years, and a mine in northern Manitoba is ready to take advantage.
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
Russia's Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off
Europe's energy crisis loomed larger Friday after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it couldn't resume the supply of natural gas through a major pipeline to Germany for now. The company cited what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components - in an announcement made just hours before it had been due to restart deliveries.
Lifestyle
-
Fiddle and the forge: National music champ is also an Alberta blacksmith
Whether he's fiddling a tune for a national title or swinging a hammer at his day job, Ethan Harty says the key to his success is focusing on the "fine details."
-
Dazzling pink diamond could fetch more than US$21 million at auction
A dazzling pink diamond, described as one of the world's purest, could fetch more than US$21 million when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong in October, auction house Sotheby's said on Wednesday.
-
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
-
Summit Series at 50: A battle on ice that shaped today's NHL
Friday marks 50 years since Canada faced off against the Soviet Union in a bitter battle on the ice, beginning with Game 1 of the Summit Series at the Montreal Forum.
-
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open
Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined US$7,500 for 'spitting and audible obscenities' during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.