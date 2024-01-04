Climate and Environment

    • The largest male specimen of the world's most poisonous spider has been found in Australia

    In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the Sydney funnel-web spider, the world's most poisonous arachnid, has been found and donated to the Australian Reptile Park, north of Sydney. (Caitlin Vine/Australian Reptile Park via AP) In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the Sydney funnel-web spider, the world's most poisonous arachnid, has been found and donated to the Australian Reptile Park, north of Sydney. (Caitlin Vine/Australian Reptile Park via AP)
    SYDNEY -

    With fangs that could pierce a human fingernail, the largest male specimen of the world's most poisonous arachnid has found a new home at the Australian Reptile Park where it will help save lives after a member of the public discovered it by chance.

    The deadly Sydney funnel-web spider dubbed "Hercules" was found on the Central Coast, about 50 miles north of Sydney, and was initially given to a local hospital, the Australian Reptile Park said in a statement Thursday.

    Spider experts from the nearby park retrieved it and soon realized it was the largest male specimen ever received from the public in Australia.

    The spider measured 7.9 centimetres (3.1 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park's previous record-holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named "Colossus".

    Sydney funnel-web spiders usually range in length from one to five centimetres, with females being generally larger than their male counterparts but not as deadly. They are predominantly found in forested areas and suburban gardens from Sydney, Australia's most populous city, to the coastal city of Newcastle in the north and the Blue Mountains to the west.

    "Hercules" will contribute to the reptile park's antivenom program. Safely captured spiders handed in by the public undergo "milking" to extract venom, essential for producing life-saving antivenom.

    The spider, given the name "Hercules", measured 7.9 centimetres (3 inches) from foot to foot, surpassing the park's previous record holder from 2018, the male funnel-web named "Colossus" and will be used in the reptile park's antivenom program. (Caitlin Vine/Australian Reptile Park via AP)

    "We're used to having pretty big funnel-web spiders donated to the park, however receiving a male funnel-web this big is like hitting the jackpot," said Emma Teni, a spider keeper at Australian Reptile Park. "Whilst female funnel-web spiders are venomous, males have proven to be more lethal.

    "With having a male funnel-web this size in our collection, his venom output could be enormous, proving incredibly valuable for the park's venom program."

    Since the inception of the program in 1981, there has not been a fatality in Australia from a funnel-web spider bite.

    Recent rainy, humid weather along Australia's east coast has provided the ideal conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Climate News

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

    Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:

    opinion

    opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly

    Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News