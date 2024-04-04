Spring storms brewing, set to bring snow and rain to central and Eastern Canada

As much as 30 centimetres of snow may fall in some areas of Canada on Thursday, according to the latest forecasts.

Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in parts of Eastern and Western Canada.

Western Alberta could see 20 to 30 centimetres of heavy snow on Thursday due to "upsloping" winds pushing back against the Rockies – an effect that amplifies the snowfall to the east of the mountain range, said CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

She said these snowfall warnings could move east later on.

In Saskatchewan, the forecast varies. Central Saskatchewan can expect a drop in temperatures, the forecast suggests, while Regina and Moose Jaw will experience temperatures in the high teens.

A graphic from Environment Canada shows weather warnings in Eastern Canada and Alberta on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

A Colorado low is expected to bring wet snow in southern Ontario, transitioning from Wednesday's heavy rain and wind.

Heavy snow that began Wednesday in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec is expected to continue through Thursday, with an extra 10 to 20 centimetres of wet snow predicted to fall.

McEwen said an additional two to five centimetres of snow is forecast in central Ontario.

In Atlantic Canada, 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected in northern New Brunswick, and damaging winds are possible in Nova Scotia. Parts of Cape Breton are warned to expect scaling wind gusts up to 90 km/h and snowfall of 15 to 20 centimetres with up to 30 centimetres in some areas.

Southwestern Newfoundland and Labrador are under a "wreckhouse" wind warning, as wind gusts may reach 110 km/h. Next week will bring cloudy and wet conditions, Thursday's forecast suggests.

According to McEwen, another Colorado low is brewing and set to bring rain and clouds from Texas to Ontario on Monday, impacting cities including Toronto.