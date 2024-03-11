Snowfall of up to 40 cm, brisk air: Here's Canada's weather forecast for this week

While some provinces can expect sun and warmth this week, others will have to endure the wintry mix of snow, rain and brisk temperatures.

According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, an intense low will move through Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

A number of storm surge warnings are still in place for these areas, including snow and wind. About 15 centimetres of snow is expected in Cape Breton, N.S., while residents of Newfoundland and Labrador could see 10 to 50 centimetres, depending on their location in the province, McEwen said.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for the Avalon Peninsula, with 30 to 50 millimetres of rain possible.

Quebec residents in some regions can expect significant snowfall, ranging from five to 40 centimetres. A number of power outages have been reported, primarily in the Mauricie region in the greater Quebec City area, Environment Canada said.

For Ontario and western Quebec, sunny but brisk temperatures are in the forecast this week.

McEwen said much of the Prairies and parts of Alberta, will experience warm and sunny weather, trending above seasonal temperatures for a few days.

McEwen added in B.C., those travelling through the Kootenay Pass area can expect five to 10 centimetres of fresh snow.