Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000
Libyan authorities limited access to the flooded city of Derna on Friday to make it easier for searchers to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing and presumed dead following a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives.
The staggering death toll could grow further due to the spread of waterborne diseases and shifting of explosive ordnance that was swept up when two dams collapsed early Monday and sent a wall of water gushing through the city, officials warned.
The disaster has brought some rare unity to oil-rich Libya, which after years of war and civil strife is divided between rival governments in the country's east and west that are backed by various militia forces and international patrons. But the opposing governments have struggled to respond to the crisis, and recovery efforts have been hampered by confusion, difficulty getting aid to the hardest-hit areas, and the destruction of Derna's infrastructure, including several bridges.
Aid groups called on the government to facilitate their access to the city so they can distribute badly needed food, clean water and medical supplies to survivors. Four days into the crisis, the lack of central oversight in Derna was apparent, with people receiving supplies and resources in some parts of the city but being left to fend for themselves in others.
Teams have buried bodies in mass graves outside the city and in nearby towns, Eastern Libya's health minister, Othman Abduljaleel, said.
But officials worried that thousands more have yet to be found.
Bodies "are littering the streets, washing back up on shore and buried under collapsed buildings and debris," said Bilal Sablouh, regional forensics manager for Africa at the International Committee of the Red Cross.
"In just two hours, one of my colleagues counted over 200 bodies on the beach near Derna," he said.
Divers are also searching the waters off the Mediterranean coastal city.
Adel Ayad, who survived the flood, recalled watching as the waters rose to the fourth floor of his building.
"The waves swept people away from the tops of buildings, and we could see people carried by floodwater," he said. Among them were neighbours.
Salam al-Fergany, director general of the Ambulance and Emergency Service in eastern Libya, said late Thursday that residents would be evacuated from Derna and that only search-and-rescue teams would be allowed to enter. But there were no signs of such an evacuation on Friday.
Health officials warned that standing water opened the door to disease -- but said there was no need to rush burials or put the dead in mass graves, as bodies usually do not pose a risk in such cases.
"You've got a lot of standing water. It doesn't mean the dead bodies pose a risk, but it does mean that the water itself is contaminated by everything," Dr. Margaret Harris, spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, told reporters in Geneva. "So you really have to focus on ensuring that people have have access to safe water."
Imene Trabelsi, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, warned that another danger lurked in the mud: landmines and other explosives left behind by the country's protracted conflict.
There are leftover explosives in Libya dating back to World War II, but most are from the civil conflict that began in 2011. Between 2011 and 2021, some 3,457 people were killed or wounded by landmines or other leftover explosive ordnance in Libya, according to the international Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor.
Even before the flooding, Trabelsi said the ability to detect and remove mines from areas was limited. After the floods, she said, explosive devices may have been swept to "new, undetected areas" where they could pose an immediate threat to search teams and a longer-term threat to civilians.
According to the Libyan Red Crescent, there were 11,300 flooding deaths in Derna as of Thursday. Another 10,100 people were reported missing, though there was little hope many of them would be found alive, the aid group said. The storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.
Libyan media reported that dozens of Sudanese migrants were killed in the disaster. The country has become a major transit point for Middle Eastern and African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to seek a better life in Europe.
Flooding often happens in Libya during the rainy season, but rarely with this much destruction. Scientists said the storm bore some of the hallmarks of climate change, and extremely warm sea water could have given the storm more energy and allowed it to move more slowly.
Officials have said that Libya's political chaos also contributed to the loss of life. Khalifa Othman, a Derna resident, said he blamed authorities for the extent of the disaster.
"My son, a doctor who graduated this year, my nephew and all his family, my grandchild, my daughter and her husband are all missing, and we are still searching for them," Othman said. "All the people are upset and angry -- there was no preparedness."
------
Associated Press journalists Samy Magdy in Cairo, Jack Jeffery in London, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.
Correction
This story was updated to correct that there were no signs that an evacuation had begun on Friday.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training
A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.
Molecule only produced by living things on Earth has been detected on an exoplanet: NASA
New data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed that K2-18 b, an exoplanet nearly nine times the size of Earth, could be an example of a theorized class of planets with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, vast liquid oceans and the potential to support life.
Canada
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
-
Environment Canada extends hurricane watch to Halifax as Lee creeps closer
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
-
'Offended' caller asks B.C. RCMP to remove man's camouflage pants
A pair of camouflage pants prompted an unusual request for RCMP assistance in B.C.'s West Kootenay region last week.
-
Gondola crash at Mont-Tremblant: policy gaps contributed to death
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
World
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their 'record profits.'
-
Trump and DeSantis to clash Friday as campaigns collide publicly in Washington and behind closed doors in Florida
The presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will clash out in the open and behind closed doors on Friday as their fight for the future of the GOP intensifies.
-
British nurse found guilty of murdering 7 babies launches bid to appeal convictions
A British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has launched a bid to appeal her convictions, officials said Friday.
-
'It's not just death or flooding, it's memories,' says Canadian woman after 14 family members found dead in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
-
Dominican Republic closes all borders with Haiti as tensions rise in a dispute over a canal
The Dominican Republic shut all land, air and sea borders with Haiti on Friday in a dispute about construction of a canal on Haitian soil that taps into a shared river, as armed Dominican soldiers patrolled entry points and military planes roared overhead.
-
Father, stepmother and uncle of dead girl appear in U.K. court on murder charge after Pakistan arrests
The father, stepmother and uncle of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her U.K. home appeared in court on murder charges Friday after being arrested and deported from Pakistan after an extensive police search.
Politics
-
Volatile world, arbitrary detentions have Ottawa seeking more friends at UN next week
The Trudeau government is planning to use next week's United Nations General Assembly to try building momentum against states using people as pawns in diplomatic spats, with the help of former detainees such as Michael Kovrig.
-
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
-
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
Health
-
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
-
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
-
Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training
A group of health-care workers and patients have turned to Federal Court in an effort to overturn Health Canada's rejection of their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for professional training.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
-
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Entertainment
-
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.
-
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
-
Diddy made music a priority over businesses to create 'The Love Album - Off the Grid'
On Friday, Diddy will release his new album called "The Love Album - Off the Grid." His fifth studio project features nearly 30 guests including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Babyface.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite little changed in mid-morning trading, U.S. markets down
Canada's main stock index was little changed in midday trading Friday, while U.S. markets traded lower, led by losses in tech.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metroland ends print editions of community papers, keeps regional dailies
Metroland Media Group plans to end the print editions of its community newspapers and will exit the flyer business as it seeks protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as part of a restructuring plan.
-
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
Lifestyle
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
-
Blinded by a Russian shell, this Ukrainian soldier couldn't see his wedding. But cried at new love
Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn't see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Sports
-
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.
-
Majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad refuse to play upcoming matches amid fallout from unwanted kiss
The vast majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad says it will refuse to be called up for the country’s two upcoming Women’s Nations League matches as it continues to push for “real structural changes” in Spanish soccer, following the fallout from ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.
-
Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge
Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women's World Cup, Spain's National Court said Friday.
Autos
-
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized auto workers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their 'record profits.'
-
U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canada in deeply integrated industry
A limited strike by autoworkers in the United States is expected to affect the sector in Canada as the industry in both countries is deeply integrated.