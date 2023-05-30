Rare all-white panda spotted in China's Sichuan province

An all-white giant panda was recently spotted on surveillance video at the Wolong National Nature Reserve, in China's Sichuan province.

Chinese state television CCTV broadcast video over the weekend showing the panda, which is believed to be albino and may be the only one of its kind in the world.

The panda is seen walking, grabbing bamboo shoots and interacting with other pandas.

The panda was first caught on camera in April 2019, according to CCTV.

Researchers quoted by state media said the panda was estimated to be five or six years old.