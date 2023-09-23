Not even the fall colours can escape climate change's impacts: scientists
Anyone who lives in a part of the country with trees that shed their leaves in the fall – like beeches, birches, oaks, ashes and the ever popular maple tree – knows to expect a brilliant display of yellow, orange and red foliage each October.
Some provincial governments, like those of Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia, even maintain official fall foliage maps that help pinpoint the best spots to see the changing leaves while they're looking their best and brightest.
However, scientists say shifting or intensifying weather conditions brought about by climate change could increasingly alter when this colour show begins each year, how long it lasts and how brilliant it is.
"Climate change has different impacts in different areas of Canada and globally," said Ingo Ensminger, a professor of plant physiology at the University of Toronto in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca. "There's this idea that the climate is just warming, it's getting hotter and drier, but what we have instead is actually a mosaic of events that will change. It's not just black or white."
WHAT NORMALLY HAPPENS
There's a lot of chemistry behind the phenomenon that gives fall its name, and the chemical processes that cause the leaves on deciduous trees to turn yellow, orange and red before they fall off are heavily influenced by a whole host of environmental factors.
At baseline, in perfect conditions, the process behind this colour display – known among scientists as autumn senescence – is triggered by the dropping temperatures and shorter daylight hours of autumn.
"There's a process that is highly regulated, that is synchronized with environmental cues and that leads to a somewhat predictable repetition of a certain process," Ensminger said.
"Towards the autumn or the end of the growing season, trees and plants in general actually start to cease growth and photosynthesis. At this point they stop taking up CO2 from the atmosphere which is the substrate for photosynthesis, biomass production and growth. "
A tree's leaves appear to change from green to yellow and orange in the fall as it breaks down and reabsorbs the chlorophyll responsible for photosynthesis during the growing season. In reality, the yellow pigments we see in the fall – called carotenoids – are present in the leaves throughout the year, and simply become visible once the eye-catching green of chlorophyll fades away.
"So it's not that they all of a sudden show up here," Ensminger said. "They've just become visible because chlorophyll is the first pigment that starts to degrade."
Along with chlorophyll, the tree will reabsorb any other nutrients it can break down within its leaves, and then it will shed them.
On some trees, like sugar maples, the leaves turn red in the fall. Unlike with yellow and orange leaves, this actually is the result of trees producing a new pigment specifically for fall, which scientists believe helps protect the chlorophyll-depleted leaves from sun damage long enough for the trees to finish reabsorbing nutrients from them.
All of this happens predictably in response to the days growing shorter and the temperatures dropping each fall.
However, other factors can affect when this process begins, what colours emerge and how long the fall foliage lasts.
For example, bright, sunny days are more likely to yield bright red leaves, explains Loïc D’Orangeville, associate professor of forestry and environmental management at the University of New Brunswick.
"Usually when you have nice sunny days in the fall, you tend to have brighter colour, that's the general understanding," D'Orangeville said. "And it's logical. If reds are produced to act as a sunscreen, then if you have lots of sun you probably have these brighter colours."
An unseasonably warm spring or fall can speed up or delay the fall colour change by several weeks, too.
"There's actually been a cool study out in New England that looked at that, and they found that if you have a warm (September) it pushes back the fall colours," D'Orangeville said. "And if you have a warm spring, it makes the fall colouring (begin) earlier for some species."
That study, published by Harvard University scientists in 2013, looked at long-term data for eight tree species in a New England hardwood forest. It found that sensitivity to temperatures at specific times of the year depended on the tree species, but that for most species, a warm September delayed leaf colouring, and in some cases, a warm May advanced colouring.
In the case of either an especially warm spring or fall, the researchers found that while the timing of the colour change was thrown off, the amount of colour displayed by the trees increased.
Summer is a different story, though. Drought conditions in the summer can cause trees to drop their leaves prematurely, before they have a chance to go through autumn senescence. In these cases, the leaves simply wilt and fall off, both D'Orangeville and Ensminger agree.
"If the tree really undergoes extreme heat and drought stress during the summer, the leaves will simply wilt instead of going through this very well regulated and orchestrated process of leaf senescence," Ensminger said. "And you will see that the leaves will wilt and then eventually fall down."
THE CLIMATE CHANGE FACTOR
All of these conditions – basically everything except the lengthening and shortening of daylight hours – can be influenced by climate change.
The effects of climate change aren't uniform and vary from one part of the country to another. Some regions – such as parts of the Prairie provinces and British Columbia – are experiencing increasingly drier conditions and more frequent droughts as a result of climate change.
In this Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, forester Jeff Wiegert, of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, removes emerald ash borer larvae from an ash tree at Esopus Bend Nature Preserve in Saugerties, N.Y. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture the beetle has killed tens of millions of ash trees in the eastern United States and Canada. The species is not native to North America. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
Other regions – such as the Great Lakes and southern Quebec – are actually seeing more precipitation, which Ensminger said could be a boon for deciduous trees.
"A lot of tree species that are at the moment somewhat limited by, say, not enough annual precipitation that will actually benefit from that and they will grow much better," he said.
However, the warming trend in Canada also creates more opportunities for forest pests native to warmer climates to the south – like insects and fungi – to migrate north. Pests like the emerald ash borer and the spongy moth defoliate trees like the ash and oak, maple, birch, alter and hawthorn.
"The white ash is beautiful…the leaves turn purple in the fall and the green ash that we have turns bright yellow," L'Orangeville said. "And so these are two cool species that are getting wiped out completely right now by emerald ash borers."
L'Orangeville said even native pest species can cause extreme damage when their usual host trees are weakened by stressful conditions such as drought.
"Big infestations will be triggered by climate anomalies," he said, "like the big mountain pine beetle infestation that destroyed one of every ten pines in B.C. was triggered by drought that weakened the trees."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
Not even the fall colours can escape climate change's impacts: scientists
It's almost leaf peeping season, but scientists say shifting or intensifying weather conditions brought about by climate change could increasingly alter when trees begin their fall colour display each year, how long it lasts and how brilliant it is.
WATCH Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls surfaced online.
NEW Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
5M Canadians experienced a mental health disorder in 2022: StatCan
More than five million Canadians experienced some form of mental health disorder in 2022, a new Statistics Canada study has revealed.
'He had a big heart': Father of fallen teenage wildland firefighter remembers his son
When 19-year-old Jaxon Billyboy graduated high school in Williams Lake in June, it was a proud moment for his father Sheldon Bowe.
Canada
-
'He had a big heart': Father of fallen teenage wildland firefighter remembers his son
When 19-year-old Jaxon Billyboy graduated high school in Williams Lake in June, it was a proud moment for his father Sheldon Bowe.
-
How does India's visa office suspension affect Canadian travellers?
The suspension of Indian visa services for Canadians this week has prompted uncertainty among many who had hoped to travel to India in the near future. Here's what the visa centre closure could mean for India's sizable diaspora community in Canada, which is now caught in the middle of rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
-
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
-
NEW
NEW Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Jewish groups celebrate as Quebec man sentenced to 15 months for fomenting hatred
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
World
-
Who's Bob Menendez? New Jersey's senator charged with corruption has survived politically for years
Bob Menendez, 69, has survived politically for nearly five decades. The son of Cuban immigrants and an attorney by training, he was a Union City, New Jersey, school board member at age 20 -- before he graduated from law school -- and went on to become the mayor of the city. Here's some of what we know about him.
-
Pope Francis insists Europe doesn't have a migrant emergency and challenges countries to open ports
Pope Francis challenged French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders to open their ports to people fleeing hardship and poverty, insisting Saturday that the continent isn't facing a migration 'emergency' but rather a long-term reality that governments must deal with humanely.
-
A court in China sentences a famed Uyghur scholar to life in prison, foundation says
A prominent Uyghur scholar specializing in the study of her people's folklore and traditions has been sentenced to life in prison, according to a U.S.-based foundation that works on human rights cases in China.
-
A bombing at a checkpoint in Somalia killed at least 15 people, authorities say
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated Saturday at a security checkpoint in the central Somalia city of Beledweyne, killing at least 15 people and wounding 40 others, authorities said.
-
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York's business fraud lawsuit against Trump
A New York judge peppered Donald Trump's lawyers with questions Friday as they tried to persuade the court to throw out a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general accusing the former president and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by exaggerating his wealth.
-
Pakistan's prime minister says manipulation of coming elections by military is 'absolutely absurd'
Pakistan's interim prime minister said he expects parliamentary elections to take place in the new year, dismissing the possibility that the country's powerful military would manipulate the results to ensure that jailed former premier Imran Khan's party doesn't win.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
-
Here's what Canada is pledging in multi-year support for Ukraine, updated trade deal
Canada is making a multi-year commitment to provide steady support to Ukraine, including hundreds of millions of dollars for new armoured vehicles.
Health
-
5M Canadians experienced a mental health disorder in 2022: StatCan
More than five million Canadians experienced some form of mental health disorder in 2022, a new Statistics Canada study has revealed.
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 28,000 X-Lite lighters due to burn hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for the X-Lite Multi-Purpose Lighter, warning consumers about the potential fire and burn hazards associated with this product.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
New app uses AI to help Calgary medical students practise interacting with patients
A Calgary medical student has developed an app that allows future doctors to work on their diagnostic and communication skills before they set up their practices.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
Entertainment
-
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
-
Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts
Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, calling his debut collection 'Gucci Ancora,' Italian for 'Gucci Again.'
-
Movie reviews: 'Dumb Money' is a rousing, high-energy, fist-in-the-air crowd pleaser
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Dumb Money,' 'Expend4bles' and 'Stop Making Sense.'
Business
-
Ramp up in U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canadian parts producers
Autoworkers in the U.S. ramped up their strike Friday in a move that's expected to have knock-on effects for Canadian parts producers.
-
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a US$2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.
-
Canada-India tensions spell trouble for trade growth, investment: business leaders
The escalating tension between Canada and India is jeopardizing delicate trade and investment relationships that the two sides have been working for years to advance, business leaders said.
Lifestyle
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
Sports
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
-
Maple Leafs excited by 'different elements' brought by Reaves, Domi and Bertuzzi
Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere.
-
South America's 2030 World Cup soccer bid seeks to rise above political tensions in the region
The bid by four South American countries to host soccer's 2030 World Cup will stay intact until next year regardless of political tensions in the region, a top team bid official says.
Autos
-
U.S. autoworkers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of all 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states but sparing Ford from further shutdowns.
-
Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want US$10,000 an hour
A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than US$700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own.
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.