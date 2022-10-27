Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

Molten rock flows from Mauna Loa, located on the south-central part of the island of Hawaii, on April 4, 1984. (AP Photo/File) Molten rock flows from Mauna Loa, located on the south-central part of the island of Hawaii, on April 4, 1984. (AP Photo/File)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission

It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social