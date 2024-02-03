Government seeking public input on 2035 carbon emissions target

The federal government is collecting public input on its 2035 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

Canadians and Indigenous peoples across the country can share their thoughts in a virtual public engagement forum from now until March 28.

The government says public input will help inform and set Canada's 2035 national greenhouse gas emissions target. This step is also mandated under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act and Canada's international obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The government already has a target of reducing the country’s emissions by 20 per cent below 2005 levels by 2026, and 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2026.

In a news release, officials say setting a 2035 target will help Canada keep on track to achieve net zero by 2050.

A projection graph of carbon emissions targets for Canada. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"Today, following successive climate plans, … we are now projected to exceed Canada's interim objective of 20 per cent below 2005 levels by 2026,” the release reads.

"We are also on the right trajectory to meet our 2030 goals, with many of the important building blocks needed for net zero already in place across all sectors of the economy."

The input from the public engagement session is one of "several components" the government says it’s considering as it looks to set the 2035 target.

"Through the efforts of millions of Canadians from coast to coast to coast, we have been bending the curve on pollution, putting us on track to meet our climate targets," Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said in the release.