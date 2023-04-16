G7 vows to step up moves to renewable energy, zero carbon

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the U.S. Consulate General after the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, Sunday, April 16, 2023. So much has been invested in clean energy that there can be no rolling back of moves to end carbon emissions, though much more needs to be done much faster to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, U.S. Presidential Envoy John Kerry said Sunday. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the U.S. Consulate General after the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, Sunday, April 16, 2023. So much has been invested in clean energy that there can be no rolling back of moves to end carbon emissions, though much more needs to be done much faster to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, U.S. Presidential Envoy John Kerry said Sunday. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

G7 diplomats gather in Japan at 'historic turning point'

Top diplomats from Europe and North America were arriving Sunday in this hot spring resort town to discuss the world's most intractable crises, including ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine, confront China's aggression toward Taiwan and lure North Korea back to nuclear disarmament talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, center, and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly look at students playing music at a welcoming event for G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, on April 16, 2023. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push

After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.

