COP27's Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups

Cans of Coca-Cola on display at a grocery store in Uniontown, Pa., on April 24, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar / AP) Cans of Coca-Cola on display at a grocery store in Uniontown, Pa., on April 24, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar / AP)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social