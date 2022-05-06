Builders hurt protected areas in climate-weary Puerto Rico

Properties are being built at the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on May 3, 2022. (Carlos Giusti / AP) Properties are being built at the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on May 3, 2022. (Carlos Giusti / AP)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at the importance of temperature when it comes to the survival of boreal forests.

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

Dan Riskin on trust between scientists and the public

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'

In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

  • 'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

    California Democrats have accelerated their plan to make the nation's most populous state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, propelled by the release this week of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has ignited a surge of activism among the state's vast network of providers and advocacy groups.

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom at a Planned Parenthood office near downtown Los Angeles, on May 4, 2022. (Michael R. Blood / AP)

  • Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

    For many abortion-seekers in the U.S., access to pills will grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social