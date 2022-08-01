As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape
Concealed behind trees near Lake Michigan, two scientists remotely manipulated a robotic owl on the forest floor. As the intruder flapped its wings and hooted, a merlin guarding its nest in a nearby pine darted overhead, sounding high-pitched, rapid-fire distress calls.
The small falcon dove toward the enemy -- and into a net that Smithsonian interns Tim Baerwald and Zachary Bordner had stretched between steel poles. They gently disentangled the brownish-speckled merlin, then attached a leg band and a backpack transmission unit so researchers could trace the mother bird's movements.
"As long as it's fitted correctly, she'll have a long and happy life," Baerwald said before Bordner released the merlin, which zipped back to its nesting tree.
The mission will enhance knowledge of a species still recovering from a significant drop-off caused by pesticides including DDT, banned in 1972 after harming many birds of prey. It also is helping Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore managers protect the piping plover, an endangered shorebird that merlins kill and eat.
"Merlins are a big threat to their recovery," said Nathan Cooper, a research ecologist with Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
The situation is ironic: A troubled species rebounds thanks to restoration efforts, only to make things worse for others in peril by preying on them or outcompeting them for food and living space. Similar circumstances have turned up elsewhere, challenging wildlife experts who want them all to thrive in balanced, healthy environments.
For instance, the iconic bald eagle's comeback has pressured rare water birds. Resurgent peregrine falcons menace endangered California least terns and Western snowy plovers that take refuge at naval bases near San Diego. And, off the California coast, attacks from protected white sharks hinder recovery of threatened sea otters.
Gray seals previously on the brink of extirpation in waters of New England now occupy some Massachusetts beaches by the hundreds. The 800-pound mammal's return has raised worries about vulnerable fish stocks.
Such unintended consequences don't necessarily reveal flaws in the U.S. Endangered Species Act or conservation programs, experts say. Rather, they illustrate nature's complexity and the importance of protecting biological communities, not just individual species.
"Clearly there are occasions when we get these conflicts between species that we're trying to protect," said Stuart Pimm, a Duke University extinction specialist. "But is it a major worry in conservation? No."
Species recoveries can produce tradeoffs, since some animals are more adaptable than others to changes in the climate or landscape, said Bruce Stein, chief scientist with the National Wildlife Federation.
"A lot of ecosystems where these things are occurring are a little out of whack to begin with because we've altered them in some way," Stein said. "With climate change, there are going to be winners and losers. The losers will tend to have specific habitat requirements, narrow ecological niches, and often will be the ones already declining."
The Great Lakes region has an estimated 65 to 70 pairs of sandy-backed, ring-necked piping plovers, which skitter along beaches nibbling tiny marine animals and eggs. They're among three remaining North American populations, their decline caused primarily by habitat loss and predation.
Meanwhile, merlin numbers in the region have jumped. In the past 10 to 15 years, they're suspected of killing at least 57 adult plovers, Cooper said.
While officials have shot some merlins, they're looking for non-lethal controls. Data from the transmitter backpacks might help determine whether capturing and relocating them is worth trying, said Vince Cavalieri, a biologist with the national lakeshore.
EAGLES THREATEN RARE BIRDS
Recovery of America's national bird, the bald eagle, is a triumph. But in one area of coastal Maine, the big raptor poses a problem for the only U.S. breeding population of great cormorants.
"When they're disturbed by eagles, the adult cormorants will flush and leave their nests," said Don Lyons, a conservation scientist at the National Audubon Society's Seabird Institute.
Then gulls, ravens and crows swoop in to gobble cormorant eggs and chicks. "If this happens repeatedly, an entire colony can fail," Lyons said.
His team organizes volunteers to camp near cormorant gatherings to scare away eagles.
In Southern California, least terns and snowy plovers are no match for attacking peregrine falcons, which like eagles bounced back after the ban on DDT. Such pesticides are passed up food chains and cause large birds to produce eggs with thin shells, which females crush when trying to incubate them.
The San Diego Zoo and Wildlife Alliance tries to protect the endangered birds by hiring a falconer to capture problem peregrines, keeping them in a holding facility over winter or releasing them in Northern California. Some find a new territory, while others go back, said Nacho Vilchis, a conservation ecologist.
"If there's a real problem bird that keeps returning, we may ask for permission for lethal removal, but that's only rarely done," Vilchis said.
Hunting and bounties devastated New England's gray seals. Saved by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the population has rebounded to tens of thousands.
Fishing groups contend the seals could threaten cod stocks that regulators are struggling to rebuild after decades of overfishing.
The Coastal Ecosystem Alliance, based in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, wants to weaken the protection act to allow hunting and slow the seals' population growth, said board member Peter Krogh.
"Gray seals are certainly this case where recovery has both been cause for celebration and cause for concern," said Kristina Cammen, a University of Maine marine mammal scientist who says they're less of a hazard to fish populations than humans are.
SEALS, CORMORANTS BEDEVIL FISHERS
Like the clash over seals and cod, there are other cases where reviving species may be more a nuisance to people than a threat to other wildlife.
Fish farmers in the South and anglers in the Great Lakes region and Pacific Northwest have long complained about the double-crested cormorant, a dark-feathered diving bird that gorges on catfish, perch, salmon and other prized species.
Cormorants have done so well since the DDT ban that agencies have tried limiting them in some locations with egg oiling, nest destruction and even shooting -- drawing lawsuits from environmentalists who say the birds are a scapegoat for human actions that harm fish.
"They're a part of our avian community and our ecosystems, and there needs to a place for them," said Dave Fielder, a fisheries research biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "But when their numbers are so high that they potentially decimate the recreational fishery, that's a problem."
Wild turkeys were spread across North America before European settlement but had dwindled to tens of thousands by the 1930s, disappearing from many states. Now they're hunted in 49 states and are so common in New England that they often cause traffic tie-ups.
Some hunters say hungry turkeys are outcompeting ruffed grouse, which are decreasing in parts of their range, such as the Upper Midwest. But scientists point to habitat loss and climate change.
The National Wild Turkey Federation is helping move turkeys from states with plenty -- such as North Carolina, Maine and West Virginia -- to Texas and others that could use more, said Mark Hatfield, national director of conservation services.
"If you introduce hunting localized wild turkeys, you reduce the problem with overabundant turkeys right away," Hatfield said.
NATURE AT WORK
Conflicts between recovering species and ones still in trouble don't always mean something is wrong, scientists say. It could reflect a return to how things were before humans got in the way.
"When a population gets back to where it's having the same interactions with other organisms as before it went down, that's nature at work," said John Fitzpatrick, emeritus director of Cornell University's Laboratory of Ornithology.
The bald eagle is "challenging our preconceived notions about what's normal" for prey such as great cormorants in New England and common murres on the West Coast, which might have been less abundant before eagles declined, said Lyons of the Audubon Society.
The eagle's recovery "complicates the conservation of certain other species," Lyons said. "But their recovery is such a wonderful outcome ... that's a welcome complication."
Predator-prey relationships are complex and intervening can be tricky, said Stein of the wildlife federation. It's often wiser, he said, to focus on protecting habitat and reconnecting fragmented landscapes to promote natural migration than "moving things around willy-nilly."
But environmental scientist Ian Warkentin, a merlin specialist, said there can be ways to help struggling species without being heavy-handed. Larger falcons -- such as peregrines sometimes used to chase birds from airports -- might be deployed to shoo merlins from plover nesting areas.
"I fall on the side of the fence that says we should do whatever we can ... to aid the recovery of species for which we've caused such grief," said Warkentin, from Memorial University of Newfoundland's Grenfell Campus.
------
Larson reported from Washington, D.C., and Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country's agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis.
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' has died at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series, has died at the age of 89.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Sleepwalking to disaster': Biology prof on how climate change is wreaking havoc on our lakes
When you head down to a lake in Canada this summer, you might spot more algae covering the surface than usual. This is just one of the scary impacts that our warming planet is having on lakes globally right now, according to John Smol, a professor at Queen’s University.
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
Out-of-control wildfire pushing closer to resort in B.C. Interior
Thick plumes of smoke pumping into the air near B.C.'s Apex Mountain Resort make the threat obvious to hundreds of people on evacuation alert in the area due to a wildfire.
Canada
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
-
'My family is not safe': B.C. woman documents travels through home country of Ukraine
Alla Pavlikhin and her husband just returned to Langford, B.C., after spending a month volunteering in their home city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
Out-of-control wildfire pushing closer to resort in B.C. Interior
Thick plumes of smoke pumping into the air near B.C.'s Apex Mountain Resort make the threat obvious to hundreds of people on evacuation alert in the area due to a wildfire.
-
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
-
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 2 dead, 1 with 'life-threatening injuries'
Two men are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
World
-
Threat of protests, violent escalation stirs panic in Iraq
Iraqi security forces erected concrete barriers on Monday ahead of counter-protests planned by Shiite political rivals against an influential cleric whose followers have staged a parliament sit-in for a third day.
-
Pelosi starts Asian tour with speculation over Taiwan visit
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore on Monday at the start of her Asian tour, as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing.
-
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country's agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis.
-
Fuel tanker truck catches fire in Libya; 9 dead, 76 injured
A fuel tanker truck caught fire and exploded Monday in central Libya, killing at least nine people and injuring 76 others, health authorities said.
-
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
-
Millions of women and children have fled the war in Ukraine. Traffickers are waiting to prey on them
Authorities and international organizations have warned that the number of women and children at risk of human trafficking has skyrocketed because of the war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Former MP calls on Parliament Hill security to stop racial profiling
A former MP who says she was recently racially profiled by parliamentary security is calling on the service to address racism within its ranks.
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
Health
-
Sudan detects first case of monkeypox in Darfur
Sudan says it has detected the country's first case of the monkeypox virus in the conflict-wrecked Darfur region.
-
Monkeypox: Experts at AIDS conference say the current global response is not enough
Scientists and activists attending the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal on Sunday urged governments around the world to provide more resources to fight monkeypox.
-
Lack of sleep in children could lead to long-term problems with memory, intelligence: study
A new study has found that not getting enough sleep could have a detrimental impact on the development of those parts of the brain responsible for memory and intelligence.
Sci-Tech
-
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
-
'Very early': Scientists date when humans first came to Alberta's oilsands region
New research may have answered a long-standing mystery by pinning a rough date on the earliest known humans in Canada's oilsands region.
-
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the centre of an archaeological dispute.
Entertainment
-
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
-
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service: minister
K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea's defence minister said on Monday, as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years.
-
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for 'Caesar's Hour' and the voice Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' has died. She was 95.
Business
-
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
-
Stocks waver in August start after best month since 2020
Stocks wavered between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors face another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic updates.
-
How inflation pushed KFC to put chicken feet on the menu in China
KFC is putting chicken feet on the menu in China, Yum China CEO Joey Wat told CNN Business in an interview Monday. The reason for the change is one customers might not have expected: high oil prices.
Lifestyle
-
Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than US$61 million in 2013. Many other winners, however, have suffered personal setbacks and lawsuits or became the victims of scams.
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Sports
-
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games: AP sources
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended without pay for six games Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said.
-
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport, and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
-
England beats Germany 2-1 in European Championship final
England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women's soccer title.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.