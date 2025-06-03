ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

What made Mount Etna’s latest eruption so rare

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke billows from the Mount Etna volcano, Italy, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Distefano)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.