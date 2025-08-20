Climate & Environment

What are cloudbursts and why might a warming world make them even more dangerous?

By CNN

Published

An aerial view shows houses partially submerged in sludge along a riverbed in the aftermath of flash floods at the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 17, 2025. (Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















