Climate & Environment

‘We lost everything’: Sask. woman watches community burn through home camera footage

By Allison Bamford

Published

Some wildfire evacuees in Saskatchewan had no choice but to sleep in their cars as communities struggle to find shelter for them. Allison Bamford reports.


















Photos

