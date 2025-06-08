ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Tropical Storm Barbara strengthens off Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane overnight

By The Associated Press

Published

In this satellite image released by NOAA, Tropical Storm Barbara forms off the southwest coast of Mexico. (NOAA via AP) (AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.