ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Tropical low tracks west across Australian east coast leaving 1 dead and several injured

By The Associated Press

Published

A tree lies fallen on the beach front following cyclone Alfred on the Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/John Pye)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.